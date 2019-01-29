Prince Albert City Council approved a proposal to develop a cannabis production plant in the city Monday night.

NuvoPharms will develop the existing site of P.A. Bottlers on the north side of the river, a heavy industrial area. Construction is expected to take about a year and a half.

Mayor Greg Dionne told CTV News he is pleased with the decision and the location of the plant.

“The sooner we can employ more people, the better off we are,” Dionne said.

The plant is expected to provide Prince Albert with 60 full-time jobs and invest $15 million into the local economy during development.