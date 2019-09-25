A 56-year-old Onion Lake man is charged with dangerous driving and assault after a police pursuit in Saskatoon Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Edmonton Avenue and 33rd Street West for a reported injured person, police say.

On their way to the scene, police were told that a man had assaulted a woman in a park before fleeing in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Further updates stated that the suspect vehicle had been involved in a collision at Circle Drive and 33rd Street West.

Officers found that the suspect driver had fled on foot. A canine track led police to the backyard of a home in the 900 block of Avenue U South.

The suspect was located and refused to comply with officer commands, and was police dog was used to bring him into custody. The suspect suffered minor injuries, police say.

The woman located in the nearby park was transported to hospital with minor injuries.