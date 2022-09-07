Candlelight vigils planned for Saskatchewan stabbing victims

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

  • New memorial entrance coming to Ross Bay Cemetery to mark 150th anniversary

    A new memorial entrance is being constructed at the historic Ross Bay Cemetery in Victoria to mark the property's 150th anniversary. According to the Old Cemeteries Society of Victoria, Ross Bay Cemetery does not currently have a main entrance gate, and there's no signage marking the registered Canadian Historic Place.

  • CRD replacing gas-to-electricity plant at Hartland Landfill with new facility

    A new energy plant that converts landfill gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) is coming to the Hartland Landfill, the Capital Regional District announced Wednesday. The RNG facility will take gas generated by organic waste in the landfill and convert it into renewable natural gas, which is a "carbon-neutral energy," according to the CRD.

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London