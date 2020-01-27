SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon apartment building was damaged to the tune of $100,000, largely due to water from the sprinkler system, after a candle ignited stationery on a desk, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 3:30 Sunday afternoon to the 13-storey building at 530 25th Street East.

Crews entering the building located smoke on the third floor from a fire confined to a single residential suite.

Fire crews evacuated most residents from the building and those with mobility issues were sheltered in their suites.

The fire had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system but heavy smoke remained throughout the third floor, resulting in high levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire crews vented the building to get rid of any smoke and toxic gasses.