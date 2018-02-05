An employee at the Saskatoon Cancer Centre has been fired for misappropriating funds for patients.

According to a report on public money losses, the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency says between $1,500 and $3,750 went missing between May and September of 2017.

The money is designated for patients who need financial assistance.

The Saskatchewan Cancer agency says an internal investigation was conducted and the employee was terminated. The police we’re not called into investigate, and no charges have been laid.

The agency is working to try and recover the money from the former employee.

The report says the incident was reported to the professional association that the employee belongs too.