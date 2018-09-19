Three La Ronge area schools are without bus service after Northern Lights School Division cancelled its contract with bus company Allinone Conveyance on Monday.

More than 600 students took these buses to and from school during the nine days of service and now parents are scrambling to get their kids to school. Some students live nearly 20 kilometers out of town.

“It’s hard to plan a ride for her to get there,” Michelle Johnson told CTV News about her daughter. “And getting back home is harder because I work all day.”

The school division would not comment on why the service was cancelled, but the bus company says they believe it’s because of parent complaints including overcrowding, and in one case a child getting on the wrong bus.

“We’re very adamant in accepting our part of the responsibility when it comes to the incidents that did happen,” operations manager Katherine Lowenberg told CTV News. “We really hoped to improve and we just don’t feel like we were given that chance.”

With no busses, parents have been stepping up to provide rides for students but parents still have questions.

The school division said they are looking at all the options moving forward, but did not give a time frame for when the busses will be running again.