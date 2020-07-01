SASKATOON -- A few dozen people held a cancel Canada Day rally in Saskatoon today, voicing their displeasure of the celebration of the country’s history.

The demonstrators said that lives of Indigenous people, Women and Trans people lost to the Canadian state should be honoured.

Those attending the rally in Kiwanis Memorial Park also used their voices to raise awareness about injustices that have taken place throughout Canada’s history.

Colleen, the event organizer for the Cancel Canada Day rally, said many marginalized people struggle in finding their identity.

"As I see people, my family, people that are close to me, it's really sad that they're struggling with finding an identity in Canada," Colleen said.