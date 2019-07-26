People from across the country gathered in Sturgeon Lake First Nation this week to learn the Cree language.

The 30 participants travelled from as far as Ontario and Prince Edward Island to take part in the Nehiyakwak Language Experience camp.

The founder of the camp, Belinda Daniels, said it is open to anyone and this year’s participants include a doctor, a writer, a film director, an actress, and school-aged children.

“Learning on the land and learning with games and through songs I feel is the best way to learn,” said one of the participants, Tara Worme. “The teaching is so gentle and kind and caring.”

Tara Worme is fluent in three languages including French and Italian but said learning Cree has been different than any other.

“With Nehiyawewin Cree I have a lot more fulfillment,” Worme said. “It feels more special because when I do understand a Cree speaker it just fills me with so much pride.”

The language teachers use different techniques to accommodate the varying abilities including puppets, storytelling, and memory games.

The participants also take part in other activites including medicine walks, sweat lodge ceremonies, canoeing, and swimming – but the focus is on the language.

“The cultural aspects are the easy part to do but if you’re doing it with the language then you understand the significance,” Daniels said. “The culture is embedded in the language.”

This is the 15th year the Nehiyakwak Language Experience camp has taken place on Sturgeon Lake First Nation.