AIDS Saskatoon is taking part in the second annual National HIV Testing Day, which raises awareness through the campaign #knowyourstatus.

People at risk for contracting HIV are encouraged to visit a testing centre where they can receive the test on site.

The day started in Saskatoon in 2016 in response to the epidemic the province experienced over the last decade. Two years ago it became a nationally recognized event.

The campaign is a joint partnership between multiple organizations within Saskatoon.

"It keeps getting bigger and hopefully better and hopefully will see testing numbers increase," said Lauryn Kronek, executive director at AIDS Saskatoon.

The Friendship Inn and Frances Morrison Library were two of the Saskatoon locations where HIV testing is being held, with pre and post-test counseling being offered to those that participate.

"It goes to show the community organizations in Saskatoon really work together to support people living with HIV," said Kronek.