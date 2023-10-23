Canadians aren't spooked to spend on Halloween, survey finds

Nearly half of Canadians who celebrate Halloween plan to spend more than $50, according to data from Retail Council of Canada (RCC).

The survey found 81 per cent of Canadians expect to spend more or the same on Halloween this year, with most of the budget going towards candy.

Jade Prior, who works at Spirit Halloween in Saskatoon’s Centre Mall, says the most popular costume this year is Barbie.

“The top costume is Barbie, for sure. Western Barbie has been sold out for a while, but we just restocked her,” Prior tells CTV News.

Prior says ghost face masks, from the 1996 movie Scream, have also been popular. She says TikTok has influenced purchases.

“When I was up at the till yesterday, every other customer spent about $300 each. We had one that was over a grand,” Prior says.

The most dramatic change in the RCC Halloween data this year, compared to last year, is the spike in dedicated Halloween shopping trips. RCC says this shows the spending is more intentional than impulsive.

“Historically, it was just one of those purchases, you add it in. Now people are looking for deals, they're looking for opportunities to save money by buying earlier and making dedicated trips — sometimes to specific stores where they can make sure that they're stretching their dollars,” John Graham, director of government relations at RCC, tells CTV News.

Despite higher interest rates and inflation, Graham says people are still willing to spend for holidays.

“When things are more challenging economically, people turn to special occasions just to make sure that they're still gathering with family and friends,” Graham says.

The data is based on a survey of about 10,000 Canadians conducted in September. It has a margin of error of one per cent.