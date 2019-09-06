A 19 year old Canadian tennis player is winning the hearts of her fans across the country.

She enters the US Open Final one match away from winning her first Grand Slam title.

Her opponent, a rematch against one of the greatest athletes the sports world has ever seen in Serena Williams.

After winning at Indian Wells in March and a Rogers Cup victory on her Canadian home court in August, Andreescu has battled her way to the top of this American Grand Slam Tournament.

Here in the city, Andreescu has won the respect of opponents and fans alike including members at Riverside Badminton and Tennis Club. A tennis player of 40 years, Craig Hoge believes Andreescu’s success will help bring the sport to a younger audience and bring a new generation to the court.

“I think it’s fantastic that we have these young tennis superstars coming out of Canada it says a lot for our Canadian tennis program,” says Hoge.

Robin Lumsdon, another frequent member to the tennis club says part of the interest in this match will stem from the age difference between Andreescu and Williams.

“Clearly at 37 years of age, Serena is approaching the end of her career, and then Bianca at 19 she’s got a bright future ahead of her,” says Lumsdon. “She could easily play for the next twenty years on tour.”

No matter the result from the final, some say Andreescu is helping the game of tennis grow across Canada, at least she is on this court in the city.