SASKATOON -- A national non-profit organization focused on empowering young people to work toward reconciliation through education has put its executive director on leave following “concerning allegations” made against him on social media this week.

Canadian Roots Exchange’s (CRE) board of directors issued a statement on July 23, saying that Max FineDay, who is from Sweetgrass First Nation in Saskatchewan, is not currently acting as executive director or in any other capacity at the organization.

CRE did not specify what the allegations were about, but a woman who says she is a former partner of FineDay’s posted a series of tweets on July 22 accusing him of abuse and of being transphobic, homophobic and misogynistic.

The organization said an external and independent workplace investigation will be done.

It has also created a confidential email address for anyone to provide further information or concerns relating to CRE.

“As an organization, CRE is committed to creating an environment that is safe, supportive, and transparent. It is only through honouring these principles that CRE is able to carry out the important and necessary work of reconciliation,” the statement said.

Another organization, the Broadbent Institute, said it has accepted FineDay’s resignation from the board of directors and that he will be absent from all institute activities.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) also took to its Facebook page, saying it will be stepping away from any affiliation with CRE and FineDay until the findings of a full investigation are released.

“As healthcare professionals and registered nurses, SUN will always stand against domestic and gender-based violence and harassment in all its forms,” the post said.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday night, FineDay said he requested CRE launch an independent review into the allegations against him and that it is up to the board of directors to determine his future involvement with the organization.

“I accept all the findings that this process may reach. I understand accountability comes hand in hand with responsibility,” he said.

FineDay added he remains committed to his values and to supporting reconciliation in Canada.

“I will be taking the next several weeks to reflect on whether I have demonstrated my values and lived by my commitments, and how I will in the future.”

He also said he is stepping down from all boards he currently serves on.

FineDay is known in Saskatoon for serving as the president of the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union from May 2013 to 2015.