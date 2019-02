Legendary Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is bringing his ‘Shine a Light’ tour to Saskatoon on July 10th.

Adams, who is best known for hits like ‘Summer of 69’ and ‘Run to You,’ has sold over 75 million albums. He’s been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, and has been inducted to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and received the Order of Canada.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday on Ticketmaster.