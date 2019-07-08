Using the powerful beam of light from the Synchrotron at the Canadian Light Source in Saskatoon, scientists discovered how an existing antibiotic can be used to kill cancer cells.

Scientists from the University of Toronto and University of Texas travelled to Saskatoon for the test. Michel Fodje, a senior scientist with the Canadian Light Source, said they used the light beam as a microscope to map out cancer cells and create a blueprint of its structure.

With those magnified images, they found a new protein in the cell. The next step was to use existing drugs to activate the newly discovered protein – ONC201 - and that’s where the breakthrough occurred.

“They found a new target that can be used for treating cancer … they found a compound that can bind to the target and it can effectively kill the cancer cells,” Fodje said.

Fodje added the drug they used to bind to the new protein is already being prescribed to treat bacterial infections. It’s a protein that’s already found in cells and has a function in human cells, he said.

“This compound is already being used as an antibiotic well-tested in humans so the time to market is going to be a little shorter,” Fodje said. “It’s already considered as a drug for bacterial infections.

“It was a major advancement to visualize the structural biology through crystallography facilities at CLS and to prove conclusively that ONC201 binds and hyperactivates ClipP proteases to induce cell death,” said co-author Dr. Aaron Schimmer from the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and the University of Toronto.

The study and testing focused on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells, which Fodje said is one of the more aggressive forms of cancer. Fodje said 6,000 Canadians are diagnosed with Leukemia each year and 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed with AML annually with an 80 per cent fatality rate.

“As you know cancer is a big concern globally and in Canada AML is a big concern … so anytime you find a new target and a drug for treating cancer, it’s always a big deal,” Fodje said.