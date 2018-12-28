

Francois Biber, CTV Saskatoon





In its first two games at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver and Victoria B.C., team Canada has already tallied 17 goals.

Despite the team staying undefeated thus far in the tournament, Canadian fans are taking to social media to blow the whistle on the goal song for the red and white.

“Don’t Stop the Party” by Pitbull is blasted in the arena and on TV every time the Canadians tickle the back of the net.

After Team Canada torched Denmark in its opener on Boxing Day, posts starting popping up on Twitter, showing widespread disapproval for the song chosen to usher in a nationwide celebration.

There also wasn’t much love for the goal song last year, “Hey Baby” by DJ Otzi.

Canada has a day off Friday and will face-off against Czech Republic on Saturday.

Well, looks like Canada’s goal song is pitbull dont stop the party. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/l5UBWnBLBZ — Morgan (@Mirrabell) December 27, 2018

Ugh ... pitbull .... the only time I’ll wanna hear anything by him #GoCanadaGo #WorldJuniors — alexandra (@alexandrasmm) December 27, 2018