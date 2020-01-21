SASKATOON -- The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has charged a 34-year-old man in connection to an alleged Saskatchewan “immigration scheme.”

The CBSA alleges Gurpreet Singh impersonated registered charities by falsifying job offer letters and then selling them to people seeking to enter or remain in Canada.

Singh was charged on Dec. 23, 2019 with misrepresenting material facts in an immigration matter, counselling others to misrepresent material facts, committing forgery by making false employment letters, and dealing forged employment letters.

“Individuals who make a business out of circumventing immigration laws pose a serious threat to program integrity. By investigating and prosecuting alleged offenders, the CBSA works to preserve the fairness of Canada's immigration system,” Brad Wozny, acting regional director general, Prairie Region, said in a news release.

The CBSA said it uncovered 34 immigration applications that were linked to false job offer letters.

The accused is scheduled to make his first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.