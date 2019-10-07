A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jonathan Dufraine, who is now charged with one count of second degree murder in the death of Zane Kiseyinewakup, RCMP say.

Kiseyinewakup died Oct. 2 in Big Island Lake Cree Territory. Dufraine was originally charged with manslaughter.

Police consider Dufraine armed and dangerous. He is described as five-foot-six and 130 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a black sweater, a red ball cap with a black brim, black shoes and a red bandana tied around his neck.

He was last seen travelling in a grey 1996 Chevrolet Lumina four-door car, with Saskatchewan license plate 077LPV. Officers are also looking for a silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Saskatchewan license plate 411 KIZ. The SUV is reported to be dirty with damage to the bumpers.

Dufraine is known to visit the Big Island Cree Lake Territory, Loon Lake, Makwa Sahgaiecan First Nation and Ministikwan First Nation areas.

Dufraine has made no contact with friends or family since he was last seen. This is unusual behaviour and investigators have concern for his well-being, RCMP say.

Big Island Lake Cree Territory is about 105 kilometres west of Meadow Lake.