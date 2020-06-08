SASKATOON -- The University of Saskatchewan Huskies will not be taking to the grid-iron this season.

The Canada West board has voted to cancel first term team sports competitions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Huskies Athletics said the decision was made in consideration of the health and safety of student athletes along with the university community.

"We will always have the best interests of our student-athletes in mind, this decision was not taken lightly and Huskie Athletics as a whole will continue to work to support the student athletes impacted," Dave Hardy, Huskie Chief Athletics Officer, said in the release.

Men’s and women’s soccer along with women’s rugby and women’s field hockey will also be cancelled this year.

Canada West said student athletes affected will not lose a year of eligibility in those sports.

A decision on whether individual sports in the first semester will go ahead, will be made on July 15.

For sports that span through the first and second semester, such as hockey, basketball, volleyball and wrestling, a decision will be made no later than Oct. 8. But Canada West said those sports will start no earlier than Jan. 1, 2021.

"Until we have further decisions from Canada West, Huskie Athletics will continue to prepare for the return of sports and we look forward to welcoming all of our supporters back once it is safe to do so," Hardy said.

"As always, our goal remains to make Huskie Athletics the top program in Canada for our student-athletes. We are only able to do that because of the dedication of Huskie staff, coaches and supporters. Now is the time, more than ever, when we support our Huskies."

Those who are season ticket holders and had reserved seats in any Huskie venues for the 2020-2021 season, will continue to have those same seats for the 2021-2022 season.