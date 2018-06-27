Canada’s national junior softball team is making sure they enter the world championships playing as well as they can.

"We didn't want to walk into the world championships just two days prior, and all of a sudden you're facing New Zealand, you're facing the Americans, you're facing Australia," said their coach Jeff Ellsworth.

On July 7, they’ll be going up against the best junior softball teams the rest of the world has to offer. To get the kinks out, the squad is scheduled to play 10 games in eight days against local softball teams in Saskatchewan.

“We’re going to try to minimize the amount of mistakes that are made each game, and we’re going to learn from them. These games here are going to be a difference factor for us,” Ellsworth explained.

The 17 members of the team were pared down from as many as 200 ballplayers who attended open tryouts across Canada last summer. Among those on the final roster, two are from Saskatchewan.

"It was a long haul. We started in P.A., then they cut us down to top 30,” recalls Warman product and utility player Troy Kosmynka. “We went to P.E.I., tried out for another selection camp. Now we're here."

"It's been a lot of hard days on the diamond, but I love every minute of it,” added Shellbrook native Ryan Smith, an outfielder with team. "I've played some decently high-skilled ball, but I know this is going to be something else."

The opportunity to not only play against world class competition, but also represent Canada against local ballplayers that they’ve known for years, is special for the two.

"To be included in the top players at U-19, around here in Saskatchewan, it's such a major ball province,” said Smith. “It's definitely a little bit of pride for me. We've got the best of the best here."

Canada kicks off the tournament in Prince Albert on July 7 against the United States.