SASKATOON -- Some residents of Saskatoon celebrated Canada Day by taking part in a block party.

Event organizer Bailey Fischl said she was thrilled that she was able to get the first permit from the city to hold the block party.

"We want to all make sure that we're doing this the safest way possible, while still allowing people to enjoy it and feel that sense of community, and I think that it's all going according to plan," said Fischl.

The event had live music from local musicians as well as Saskatoon's very own Noodle Man to entertain the crowd and enforce social distancing.

The event also doubled as a fundraiser for the Saskatoon Food Bank.