Camper fire 'suspicious', Saskatoon Fire Department says
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 11:50AM CST
A suspicious camper fire Tuesday night caused $5,000 in damage, the Saskatoon Fire Department says. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- A suspicious camper fire Tuesday night caused $5,000 in damage, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
The fire was in the 1200 Block of Avenue M South, according to a news release.
The camper was fully aflame when crews arrived and it was brought under control within minutes.
Police will continue their portion of the investigation.