Cameron re-elected FSIN Chief
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks to media in this CTV file photo. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 3:38PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 25, 2018 3:42PM CST
Bobby Cameron has been re-elected as Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.
He defeated Thunderchild First Nation chief Delbert Wapass 727 votes to 216 votes.
Hundreds of delegates have gathered in Sasaktoon for the 2018 FSIN election.
Cameron is expected to address a reported massive data breach where the FSIN, according to CBC, paid a hacker $20,000 in bitcoin.
Morley Watson was elected First Vice-Chief while Dutch Edward Lerat was re-elected Third Vice-Chief.
More to come.