Bobby Cameron has been re-elected as Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

He defeated Thunderchild First Nation chief Delbert Wapass 727 votes to 216 votes.

Hundreds of delegates have gathered in Sasaktoon for the 2018 FSIN election.

Cameron is expected to address a reported massive data breach where the FSIN, according to CBC, paid a hacker $20,000 in bitcoin.

Morley Watson was elected First Vice-Chief while Dutch Edward Lerat was re-elected Third Vice-Chief.

