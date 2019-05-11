

CTV Saskatoon





Over 2,000 people came out to support the Cameco Step Up for Mental Health run in Saskatoon on Saturday.

“I've had a personal impact with mental health and I know so many others have,” said Jonathan Huntington, director of community investment with Cameco. “It's going to touch you or your family in some way and that's why we wanted Cameco to do this and get involved because it benefits our city and our area.”

Michael Hashem took part in the run, and having struggled with ADHD and bipolar disorder, he was encouraged by the turn out.

“It’s good to know that I’m not weird and a lot of people suffer with these kinds of things. Some are worse, some are better,” said Hashem.

TSN’s Jennifer Hedger and Michael Landsberg who both suffer from depression were also on hand for the run. Landsberg founded Sick Not Weak, an organization that looks to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

“Runs take place all over, and there are big crowds in a lot of places, but people are there because they like to run or they like the cause to raise money. But this is different, people are here to talk,” said Landsberg.

Every dollar of each entry fee will be matched by Cameco, and all the funds raised will go towards supporting mental health programs in Saskatoon.

The event is in partnership with Brainsport.

Based on a report by Saron Fanel