

CTV Saskatoon





Cameco is recovering some of the legal costs from its tax battle with the Canada Revenue Agency.

The case centred on the company’s use of a subsidiary in Switzerland to sell and trade its uranium.

The CRA argued that it was established to avoid paying Canadian taxes. The Tax Court of Canada ruled in Cameco’s favour last September.

Cameco then applied to recover its legal costs and the tax court has awarded just over $10 million plus an amount for disbursements which will be determined before the end of the year.

The CRA is appealing the original tax court decision.