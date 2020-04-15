SASKATOON -- Cameco aims to help Saskatchewan organizations hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Tim Gitzel joined CTV Morning Live host Stephanie Massicotte to explain. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell us what Cameco has planned?

We're listening to your report and watching what's going on around the world, around the country, the province. We know there's a lot of hurt going on. And we at Cameco got together and said, what can we do to help, what can we do maybe soften things a little bit for organizations that are really hurting. So we've put in place and are announcing today a $1 million Cameco Covid Relief Fund. We're asking organizations, charities, non profits, to go on our Cameco website and apply for assistance. We've got a group that will adjudicate those requests and if people can get their requests in by April 28, we will look at them very quickly and we can make money flow very quickly to help those organizations.

So where exactly are the funds going and who can apply?

We're looking at organizations that are in our communities - Saskatoon, in the north, especially where we have our operations. We have about 2,000 people who work for us, they come from Saskatoon, Prince Albert, and the north, and so there are a lot of agencies, organizations, First Nations out there that we work with everyday, that we know today are hurting and we just want to try and give back a little bit to them. So, we put this fund in place that they can apply to. We just ask them to tell us their story, tell us what's going on, tell us where we might be able to help, give us a budget and we'll look at that and we'll try and get some money to you as soon as we can.

COVID-19 is having an effect on industries as well and Cameco I'm sure, not going unscathed. But why is it so important to you as a company to continue to give back even though you're probably feeling this pressure as well?

Well, we are feeling some pressure but we know others are hurting even worse than us. It's been in our DNA and the culture of our employees, to give back where we can. We've tried to do that in our history, our history as a company is to give back to the province. We are very proud to be headquartered here in Saskatchewan and have our employees from here, so this is a tough time for everybody. We have the means to give back so that's what we're going to do.

So how do people apply for this relief fund?

The best would be to go onto our website. And you'll get all of the information there, the applications forms. Tell us your story, tell us where we can help, and we'll get back to you really quickly.

Well thank you so much for taking a few minutes out of your day to tell us about this relief fund. And hopefully this helps people in our province, and those up north.

Thank you very much.