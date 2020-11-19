SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic looks to have served as a catalyst for home renovations and upgrades in Saskatoon.

“It was a little bit slow for that March,” said owner of Go2GuysInc. renovations Breanne Regush, who said it was a stressful time to be a business owner.

“We didn't know what business would be like, and then in April, calls just kept coming in.”

Regush says most people they’ve talked to were “sitting around the house realizing that they needed to get some renovations done and wanted to do upgrades” during the initial lockdown.

“[They were] thinking about doing renovations for a while, just haven't, and then they were like, ‘Well we might as well get it done while we can't do much anyways else.’“

Owner of Revo Plumbing & Heating Brock Rutherford says his company didn’t have to shut down after being labelled as an essential service. Business was slower in March and Rutherford says he “took the approach of turning adversity into opportunity.”

Along with enrolling employees into courses to make them “better service technicians” Rutherford took the time to create an app for his company that makes service more efficient.

“You can go on there, basically take photos and snapshots of issues that that you have, and you can send them into us for request for for estimates,” he said.

“Basically that cut down on the amount of times that we have to go to somebody's house, and less contact with people at that point.”

Regush says the Saskatchewan Party’s home renovation tax credit, which came into effect on Oct. 2, has also seen business increase.

“A lot of people have been calling just wondering about it,” she said, adding that it’s encouraged people to think about doing renovations when they otherwise wouldn’t have.

The pandemic has also created hurdles for contractors, with a limited number of people that can be on site at one time, and supplies and materials being held up.

Rutherford says when it comes to residential home building, which his company often deals with, crews often overlap.

“Rules are set in place, and what they did is they'd only allow one trade at a time, and that kind of extended the time that it was going to take to build a house,” he said.

“At the same time, in some ways it sped it up a little bit, because you didn't have to work overtop of somebody else that was in the house so we were able to get our stuff done faster.”

“Material has been backordered that normally wouldn't be backordered. Products are being quarantined also when they're coming into the distributor,” said Regush.

“The material has been definitely a delay, and then which puts a delay on crews, and then you can have a certain amount of people working together.”

Rutherford says things like copper and steel are in shorter supply, while the cost of two-by-fours lumber has gone up “exponentially.”

Regush and Rutherford say the pandemic is forcing them to become more innovative, increasing online accessibility and communication.

“We're more visible, we're getting more phone calls for our service work,” said Rutherford. “I think that's a huge reason why we're not seeing a major slowdown or shift in our work and whatnot, and it's actually increasing right now.”

“Some people don't want us to be in their home which is understandable,” said Regush. “If you want an interior renovation, we might be able to do something through either a call, FaceTime we can kind of see it, or pictures. And then if they're comfortable with us coming in, then we only do send one person, and then we're masked and we keep our distance, and do it from there.”