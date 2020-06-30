Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Calls for service down almost 20% during COVID-19: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police say two inmates considered to be violent have escaped from the federal Regional Psychiatric Centre. (File photo)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper says since the beginning of COVID-19 restrictions on March 11 calls for service have gone down by almost 20 per cent.
Police have to take extra COVID-19 precautions when responding so each call can take longer, especially when officers have to decontaminate because of potential COVID-19 risks, he said.
The chief is thanking the public for the decrease in calls as more people have been staying home.
He does however say domestic violence calls have gone up by 21 per cent compared to last year.
Calls for violent crimes have dropped eight per cent.