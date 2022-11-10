Calgary charity adapts toy jeeps for Sask. kids with disabilities

Isiah Evans might only be six years old, but he drives a red jeep — retrofitted specifically for his abilities.

“Isiah doesn’t get to go exactly where he wants to go because of his physical disabilities, but this is going to give him the freedom,” the boy’s mom, Janelle Evans, told CTV News.

The Wayburn, Sask. boy was a recipient of a program called Go Baby Go, organized by Calgary-based charity, Variety.

Go Baby Go adapts toy cars for kids with mobility challenges. The vehicles get retrofitted with things, such as supportive seating and push-button switches to allow kids to move on their own.

“Independence is sometimes hard to give a child with disabilities,” CEO of Variety Jana Hands told CTV News.

“When you have an adapted car for a child that has specialized needs, this is a way for them to experience independence often for the first time.”

The charity teamed up with Federated Co-Op and Stantec, who sponsored and retrofitted the toy cars to cater to each child’s specific needs.

The cars come with remote controls for parents.

The Go Baby Go event heads to Regina on Thursday.