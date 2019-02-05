

CTV Saskatoon





David Caissie has appealed his convictions of first-degree murder and offering indignity to human remains in the death of Carol King.

He had been found guilty in January by Justice Richard Danyliuk. King was reported missing Aug. 6, 2011 and her heavily decomposed body was found later the same month.

Police charged Caissie with first degree murder in King’s death in July 2016 following an extensive undercover investigation known as a Mr. Big sting.

Caissie’s lawyer, Kevin Hill, argues in the appeal that Danyliuk shouldn’t have allowed statements Caissie made to the undercover officers.

Hill also says Danyliuk erred in determining the ultimate reliability of Caissie’s re-enactment of the crime to the officers.

Caissie is imprisoned at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.