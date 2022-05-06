Cache of weapons seized by Saskatoon police following eight-month investigation

A 23-year-old man is facing numerous charges following an eight-month investigation by Saskatoon police into trafficking of guns and drugs.

Project Greyhound, the investigation by Saskatoon Police Service guns and gangs unit, began in September 2021 and continued Wednesday when a suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of 8th Street East.

Police found a bag under the driver’s seat containing a handgun and cash. Police then searched a home in the 400 block of Edmund Park in Saskatoon and a home in Marcelin, Sask. with the support of the RCMP investigative support unit.

In total, officers found eight rifles, three loaded handguns, a shotgun and four loaded prohibited guns described as “converted flare guns,” in a Saskatoon police media release.

In addition to the guns, officers seized “thousands of rounds” of ammunition, high capacity magazines, silencers, evidence of gun modifications that included sawed gun barrels and stocks, as well as other gun parts. Police also found crossbows, body armor, a conducted energy weapon and a small amount of cocaine.

As a result, a 23-year-old is facing a number of charges including trafficking firearms, trafficking cocaine, unauthorized possession of firearms, unsafe storage of firearms, possession of firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.