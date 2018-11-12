A Comfort Cabs driver has been suspended after a passenger posted a video to Facebook of the driver chasing her with a snow brush.

The video shows the driver running from his cab towards the passenger, holding the snow brush above his head.

The driver is no longer allowed to drive for the company, Comfort Cabs operations manager Shondra Boire told CTV News.

“I can confirm the driver was chasing her with a snow brush after it appears she threw something at the cab and spoke very vulgar words to him throughout the trip,” she said.

The incident is under investigation with the city to determine whether disciplinary actions are warranted, she said. Part of the investigation will be reviewing the in-cab video footage.

The video was taken in Saskatoon and shared on Facebook Monday morning. The taxi was ordered in Briarwood and was travelling to Nutana.

CTV News has asked the passenger involved for comment.