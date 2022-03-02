Bylaws around bread, trampolines and public bathing culled after review by Prince Albert staff

The City of Prince Albert recently evaluated all the bylaws and amendments since 1904.

Staff worked to cut down the list from more than 5,600 to 542 active, enforceable and current bylaws.

City clerk Sherry Person says the list included some unique bylaws that were a sign of days gone by.

“Just speaking about the bread bylaw, it spoke to the proper weight of the bread and those types of things, and I’m just shocked that we enforced something like that."

Other bylaws that were eliminated include a 1961 bylaw regulating trampoline use, a 1920 bylaw regulating public bathing and a 1904 bylaw that said no water shall be carried up or down streets from the ferry into town because it would harm the grading on the street.

Person said it's important to be able to present a reasonable list of 81 bylaws on the city's website to which residents can refer.

Residents who want to see all 542 bylaws can submit a request with the city.