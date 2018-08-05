

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon’s annual Fringe Festival took to the streets of Broadway this weekend. The festival attracts a variety of buskers, but Chris Without The Hat isn’t your average street performer.

“I was one of those kids that was doing crazy and impressive things, but I was also adorable,” Chris said. “Then I grew up and just had to get better and better because I wasn’t adorable anymore.”

His passion for juggling started as a child and now he’s been practicing the trade for over two decades. Chris’ passion didn’t stop there, as he progressed his craft, and now puts on acts much more dangerous than juggling all while dressed as a clown.

“Before juggling a chainsaw and balancing it on my face, specifically, I think that’s the most dangerous thing I do to my own body,” Chris said. “There’s just a moment of understanding between the performer and the danger prop I’m about to use.”

The crowd went wild as Chris Without The Hat performed his stunts; the same stunts that have taken him around the world, performing for wide-eyed crowds.

He says the adrenaline rush he gets from pulling an audience into his act brings him back to the craft, year after year.

“Being able to pull in a large body of people that have the option of leaving at any moment, and just creating energy and positive feelings,” Chris said. “Especially today as we kind of lost touch of that grouping together and being a social group, cause people are still animals, we still want that moment of gathering together and cheering.”

Chris Without The Hat said he believes as a street performer, it’s his role in the community to orchestrate that feeling of social gathering.

Based on a report by Stephanie Villella.