Prairie Cannabis, the first of two cannabis retail stores to open in Prince Albert, held its grand opening Wednesday morning.

A line formed outside the store in the morning and the first 100 customers received a grab bag of free merchandise with their purchase.

Prairie Cannabis held a soft opening in December before the store was completely finished and store owner Jim Southam says business has been steady in the last few weeks.

Southam also echoed the concerns of many cannabis stores in the province, saying the supply in Saskatchewan isn’t going to satisfy the demand of customers.

“Today I’d like to have a little bit larger selection of supply but that’s how it goes. We have a few more orders coming in the next few days so hopefully as time moves forward we’ll increase our selection for our customers.”

Southam says he is looking forward to servicing Prince Albert alongside the second store which is expected to open shortly.