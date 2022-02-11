Business partnership creates economic opportunities for Sask. First Nations

Ten First Nations bands from northwest Saskatchewan have partnered with a renewable energy design and construction company to create economic opportunities for their members.

“The new company represents the future for our children,” said Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) Tribal Chief Ben Richards.

He says the business partnership will create direct financial returns and employment opportunities for the nine partnering MLTC communities and Mistawasis First Nation.

The chiefs of MLTC signed the agreement with Saskatoon based miEnergy North America at a press conference in Saskatoon on Feb. 10.

“The Meadow Lake Tribal Council wants to be part of the economy of this province,” MLTC Vice-Chief Richards Derocher said.

As the majority shareholders in the company, Derocher said miEnergy will employ band members from the partnering communities in projects. The company will also provide financial support to projects in those communities.

“We want to bring the revenues made through Resource and Development Incorporated and MLTC back to our communities so we can take care of the issue that we have at home, the unfunded parts of our communities,” said Derocher.

MiEngery North America has been operating for 19 years, engineering and constructing solar and geothermal solutions for utility projects, commercial businesses, agriculture and residential homes.

“We are very proud to provide sustainable energy solutions to communities in Saskatchewan and beyond the borders,” said CEO and President of miEnergy Inc. Kevin Bergeron.

Chief Ben Richards said the partnership is currently working on a ten megawatt solar panel project on Cowesses First Nation east of Regina and a solar energy farm project near Weyburn.

Mistawasis First Nation Chief Daryl Watson says members of his band are working to support band members as they continue to further their skills and training as post-secondary students.

“We want our own people to be guiding these companies and expressing our interests because we want to create generational wealth like everybody else,” Watson said.

He says his band is positioned to supply a skilled labour pool for miEnergy.

The nine Meadow Lake Tribal Council bands included in the partnership are Birch Narrows Dene Nation, Buffalo River Dene Nation, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation, Clearwater River Dene Nation, English River First Nation, Flying Dust First Nation, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation and Waterhen Lake First Nation.