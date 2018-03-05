

CTV Saskatoon





School buses have been cancelled for a number of First Student Saskatoon routes, including all wheelchair buses, Warman to Martensville immersion buses, rural routes 688 and 689 and all Vonda routes.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools reports that rural routes south of Saskatoon and farm school buses are also cancelled.

According to the Highway Hotline, winter driving conditions exist for most highways around the City of Saskatoon, and travel is not recommended on Highway 219 south of the city and Highway 41 north, as well as between Lumsden and Regina on Highway 11. Check the Highway Hotline website before heading out on the roads.

At the Saskatoon International Airport, most flights are still on time, but there are a few cancellations, including a flight to Calgary and a flight to Vancouver. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

Snowfall warnings are still in effect for a number of regions in Saskatchewan, including the City of Saskatoon.