

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon Transit bus slid through an intersection into a front deck Friday morning.

The bus was travelling westbound on Wedge Road at low speed due to icy conditions but was unable to negotiate the turn onto Latrace Road and made contact with the front deck of a house along Latrace Road, according to city spokesman Mark Rogstad.

One passenger was onboard at the time. Neither the passenger nor the operator was hurt.

A woman inside the house at the time said she heard a loud bang and came out to see a bus where her front step used to be.