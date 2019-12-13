SASKATOON -- The sun will shine this weekend, but the temperatures aren’t expected to be much warmer.

First, we must deal with a chance of light flurries Friday, and a daytime high of only minus 20. Overnight, we can expect it to get close to minus 40 with the wind chill, and the risk of frostbite is very real.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Chance of Flurries

High: -20 C

Evening: -29 C

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -28 C

Afternoon High: -16 C

Sunday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -20 C

Afternoon High: -17 C