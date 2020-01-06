Bundle up and grab the shovel: This is your frigid Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, January 6, 2020 4:46AM CST Last Updated Monday, January 6, 2020 4:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- The above-average temperatures have come to a screeching halt, as bitter cold has arrived in Saskatoon – and isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.
On top of the frigid temperatures, we can expect light snow three of the next seven days, with the heaviest flurries expected Wednesday.
As far as the temperatures go, overnight lows are well into the minus-20’s for the next week, bottoming out at minus 31 Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sun and cloud
High: -4 C
Evening: -13 C
Tuesday – Mostly sunny
Morning Low: -27 C
Afternoon High: -20 C
Wednesday – Light snow
Morning Low: -21 C
Afternoon High: -12 C