SASKATOON -- The above-average temperatures have come to a screeching halt, as bitter cold has arrived in Saskatoon – and isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

On top of the frigid temperatures, we can expect light snow three of the next seven days, with the heaviest flurries expected Wednesday.

As far as the temperatures go, overnight lows are well into the minus-20’s for the next week, bottoming out at minus 31 Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sun and cloud

High: -4 C

Evening: -13 C

Tuesday – Mostly sunny

Morning Low: -27 C

Afternoon High: -20 C

Wednesday – Light snow

Morning Low: -21 C

Afternoon High: -12 C