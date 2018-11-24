

While all eyes are on the bull riders at the Professional Bull Riding Canadian finals on Saturday night, bullfighter Ty Prescott plays a key role in keeping riders safe in the arena.

Prescott and two other bullfighters tend to the arena once a rider falls off the bull. Using quick thinking and skill, they act like bodyguards to the rider.

“If somebody has to get touched by the bulls, it best be us,” he said.

“We go in there and distract the bull, try to manipulate the situation and like I said, work in a team. We’ll go ‘round in a circle together and we’re always trying to keep moving and rotate. And that way we’re always somewhere where we need to be.”

Prescott said saving a rider in a tight spot always gives him a good feeling. But the job also comes with its fair share of dangers. In his 10 years as a bullfighter, he has punctured a lung and broken some ribs.

“We kind of put our body on the line, and sometimes plan for the worst, but hope for the best, and maybe meet somewhere in the middle,” he said.

Despite the injuries, Prescott always gets back up and is ready to take on the next bull.

“I love rodeo, I love bull riding – the lifestyle, the people – it’s great,” he said.

“If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”