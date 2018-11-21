Bullets were found on the floor of a classroom at Warman Community Middle School and parents were late to learn about the incident.

The bullets were found at the end of the school day on Nov. 15, but parents weren’t emailed about the situation until Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.

The email was meant to be sent at 11:45 a.m. but didn’t immediately send to parents.

“Due to technical difficulties with PowerSchool, it did not reach parents,” the email sent to parents read.

PowerSchool is an Arizona-based software company that offers a platform for teachers to communicate student information to parents.

Brenda Erickson, a spokesperson for the Prairie Spirit School Division, refused to tell CTV News how the bullets got in the school, or the reason for the technical difficulty.

RCMP investigated the incident and said no gun was fired at any time.

RCMP and Erickson said there was no threat to student or staff safety.