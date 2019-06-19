

Jacob Carr, CTV Saskatoon





Zac and Nick Wagner are cycling across the country on wooden bikes to get people thinking about finding a job outside.

The brothers will travel over 8,700 kilometres and are using eco-friendly bikes made of sustainable materials by Montreal-based company Picolo Velo.

Zac Wagner is the manager of Green Jobs, a branch of Project Learning Tree Canada. Green Jobs exposes people aged 15-30 years old to outdoor employment opportunities across Canada, such as ecosystem and wildlife management, or conservation and research.

“We’re in a time where young people are spending more and more times indoors, and getting them exposed to outdoor employment is just one way that we can help them develop an appreciation and respect for the environment,” says Zac Wagman.

The next major stop for the brothers is Winnipeg, with the final leg of their journey concluding in Newfoundland.