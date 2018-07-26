The older brother of the suspected Danforth shooter was facing drug charges in Saskatoon around the same time the gun used in the deadly shooting was stolen in the city.

The gun used in the fatal shooting on the Danforth in Toronto Sunday was stolen in a break-and-enter in Saskatoon in 2015, a police source told CTV News Toronto.

A gun was recovered after an 18-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl were fatally shot and 13 others injured.

Faisal Hussain, who police say carried out the shooting, was pronounced dead at the scene. A source close to the family told CTV News he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but The Special Investigations Unit has not confirmed if he was shot by police or if his injuries were self-inflicted.

The gun was stolen around the same time Faisal’s brother Fahad Hussain, 31, was arrested in Saskatoon on drugs charges. Fahad was arrested July 24, 2015 after police stopped and searched a rental vehicle in the area of Avenue W and 17th Street West. Officers found more than $2,000 in cash and 26 pieces of crack cocaine packaged for trafficking.

Fahad, and a then-22-year-old woman, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He was granted $3,000 bail a few days later on a number of conditions including he not be in Saskatoon except for court, not possess a cellphone, and abstain from drugs and alcohol and that he live at the same Toronto apartment that police searched after the shooting.

Fahad had a trial scheduled at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench for three days in February and March of 2017 before the file was transferred to Ontario, where he was expected to plead guilty, according to court documents.

In July of 2017, court document show Fahad was in a coma in hospital due to an overdose and about six months later the Crown stayed the charges against him.

Fahad remains in a coma.

Messages left for Fahad’s defence laywer in Saskatoon Michael Nolin were not returned Thursday.

Investigators are working with officials in the U.S. to determine how the gun used in the shooting spree ended up in Canada, according to sources who spoke to CP24.

Investigators believe the weapon used in the shooting was obtained illegally from a “gang-related” source in the city and that the gunman did not have a licence to possess the gun used in the attack, sources also told CP24.

-- With files from CTV Toronto and CP24