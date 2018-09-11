The Humboldt Broncos took to the ice one last time on Tuesday morning before their home opener.

They will take on the Nipawin Hawks in front of a sold out crowd at Elgar Petersen Arena on Wednesday night.

It’s the first regular season game for the team since a devastating bus crash on April 6. Sixteen people — including 10 players — were killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. Thirteen others were injured.

The team needed to rebuild almost its entire roster since the crash. Only two players — Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter — are returning to play this season.

Ten players were added to the roster through a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League expansion draft. They also gained seven players in the SJHL Bantam draft in June.

Humboldt hosted a training camp at the end of August. Returning team President said there was no shortage of players hoping to wear the Broncos jersey this year.

There will be a moment of silence honouring the bus crash victims before puck drop on Wednesday. A special ceremony is scheduled after the final buzzer.

Broncos players will be wearing a yellow and green ribbon sticker on their helmets. There are also ribbons painted on the ice.

CTV Saskatchewan and TSN will broadcast the game live on Wednesday night.