Broncos take final practice before Wednesday’s home opener
Humboldt Broncos head coach Nathan Oystrick goes over drills during a team practice Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. The Broncos will host the Nipawin Hawks during the season home opener. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 12:40PM CST
The Humboldt Broncos took to the ice one last time on Tuesday morning before their home opener.
They will take on the Nipawin Hawks in front of a sold out crowd at Elgar Petersen Arena on Wednesday night.
It’s the first regular season game for the team since a devastating bus crash on April 6. Sixteen people — including 10 players — were killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. Thirteen others were injured.
The team needed to rebuild almost its entire roster since the crash. Only two players — Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter — are returning to play this season.
Ten players were added to the roster through a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League expansion draft. They also gained seven players in the SJHL Bantam draft in June.
Humboldt hosted a training camp at the end of August. Returning team President said there was no shortage of players hoping to wear the Broncos jersey this year.
There will be a moment of silence honouring the bus crash victims before puck drop on Wednesday. A special ceremony is scheduled after the final buzzer.
Broncos players will be wearing a yellow and green ribbon sticker on their helmets. There are also ribbons painted on the ice.
CTV Saskatchewan and TSN will broadcast the game live on Wednesday night.