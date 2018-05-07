Broncos bus crash survivor transferred to Saskatoon rehabilitation centre
Xavier LaBelle has been transferred to a rehabilitation centre in Saskatoon (Supplied)
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 4:30PM CST
One of the Humboldt Broncos players who survived the team’s horrific bus crash last month has moved to the Saskatoon City Hospital Rehabilitation Centre.
Xavier LaBelle’s family says their son is healing from multiple injuries. He will be working with professionals at the centre to continue working on his recovery.
Sixteen people were killed and another 13 injured when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck on Highway 35 on April 6.