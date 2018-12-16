

CTV Saskatoon





The AAA Prince Albert Mintos held a special ceremony on Sunday afternoon to honour Layne Matechuk, a survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Matechuk was presented with a personalized bronze hockey stick before the team’s game against the Notre Dame Hounds. He played with the Mintos for two seasons from 2014 to 2016. The stick says “Once a Minto, Always a Minto” on the blade.

“It feels great to be back. We have a lot of great memories here in this building and it’s just heartwarming to come back,” said Matechuk.

The stick was created by a Thomas Shultz, a Nipawin bronze sculptor and fire fighter who was at the scene the night of the crash.