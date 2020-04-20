SASKATOON -- A broken rail may have led to a pair of train derailments in Guernsey according to letters to Transport Canada from the Transportation Safety Board.

The first train derailment happened near Guernsey on Dec. 9, 2019. The next one happened Feb. 6, 2020. Both derailments spilled crude oil and sparked massive fires.

Letters written to Transport Canada touched on seven different train derailments involving crude oil. All of them, including the Guernsey derailments, were caused by suspected broken rails or other track issues.

“In each case, the derailments occurred as a result of a broken rail, broken joint bars or other track infrastructure condition.”

In the letters, the TSB says track infrastructure needs to be maintained adequately.

“Transport Canada is advised that the current TSR (Track Safety Rules) do not address the increased risks associated with the operation of key trains. Therefore, Transport Canada should consider revising the Rules Respecting Track Safety to include enhanced track standards for key routes.”

On April 3, Minister of Transport Marc Garneu announced new measures directing railway companies to update rules regarding track safety and the movement of dangerous goods in Canada.

The TSB says investigators are now working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the United States and the tank car manufacturer, Trinity, to get information from the site of the derailment.

The TSB is continuing to examine all the derailed cars.