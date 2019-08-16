Moose Jaw Police Service is investigating a complaint against a La Loche RCMP officer.

On Jan. 2 a man suffered a broken leg during an arrest and on Jan. 5 made a public complaint against the arresting officer, RCMP said in a news release.

An RCMP investigation found the level of force was acceptable, given the circumstances of the arrest, RCMP say. However, as part of normal RCMP procedure, the investigation was further reviewed to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.

This review determined that due to the level of injury to the man, the incident should be investigated by an external police agency, RCMP say.

Moose Jaw Police Service agreed to conduct the external investigation on Monday.