SASKATOON -- After shutting down in March and trying to think of creative ways to reopen safely along the way, the Broadway Theatre is now looking to the public for support.

“We believe that we’ve tried to make Saskatoon a better city by what we do here at the Broadway, we want to get back to that. In this instance we are asking for folks who also believe that,” Broadway Theatre executive and artistic director Kirby Wirchenko said.

The fundraiser is called Broadway: Here to Stay and is looking to raise $40,000 from the public by the end of the month, an amount that will be tripled with help from organizations that already pledged their support.

Bob Steane through the Saskatoon Community Foundation already donated $40,000 to start off the fundraiser and together the Affinity Credit Union, STRATA Development, and The Kinsmen Club of Saskatoon will match $40,000 raised by the public, making the total $120,000 if the goal is reached.

“We’re so happy to be a part of this,” Shane Baillargeon, President of the Kinsmen Club of Saskatoon said.

“We know that the community is in love with this place as well and we want to see them have a part of keeping it going and being successful in the future.”

Wirchenko said that it may be a long time until they can fully reopen, and is even bracing for a date as late as sometime in 2023 for all the seats to be safely filled again.

The campaign runs Oct. 15 to 30.