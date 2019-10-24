SASKATOON - If you're looking for entertaining options, you've come to the right place! Here are Brit's Picks to wrap up the month.

The Dead South – October 25th – TCU Place

They may hail from Regina but The Dead South is a folk-bluegrass band of the world. The band is on the rise, winning a Juno, and being named Group of the Year at the Canadian Independent Music Awards. See them now as they’re on tour in support of their new album, Sugar & Joy. Tickets are $25-35.

Boo at the Zoo – October 27th – Forestry Farm

Wear your costume and get into the Halloween spirit with this fun afternoon event that’s perfect for the family. Games, a haunted tunnel, a magic show – this one has it all. Admission is by donation, and all money raised goes to the Nutrien Children’s Festival Community Outreach program.

Divas – October 31st-November 7th – The Bassment

Ellen Froese, Vesti Hanson, Lisa Unrau and Wilma Groenen are staging their annual Diva’s fundraiser for the Prairie Hospice Society. This show will be a rocking good time, and all money raised will go towards helping people in our city who are facing the end of life. Tickets are $47.

